Titans re-sign K Nick Folk

News is arriving fast and furious. Moments after it was announced the Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with wide receiver Calvin Ridley and backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, they also retained one of their own. The Titans are re-signing kicker according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

The #Titans are signing veteran kicker Nick Folk to a one-year, $3.755 million deal, per source. Max $4.13M with incentives. A big deal for the NFL's most accurate kicker in recent years. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

It’s a one-year contract worth $3.755 million for Folk, who can earn a maximum of $4.13 million through incentives. Folk initially reached the open market before opting to ultimately re-sign with the Titans. Tennessee should be thrilled to retain Folk after running the risk of losing him.

Folk converted 29 of 30 field goal attempts throughout the 2023 campaign. Folk was especially reliable from deeper distances, hitting five-of-six attempts from 50-plus yards. Extra points weren’t an issue for Folk either, as he successfully converted 28 of 30 attempts.

Touchbacks were a topic of conversation following Folk’s acquisition. It proved to be a non-concern with Folk actually posting the third-best percentage of his career. The cherry on top of Folk’s excellent campaign was that his 96.7% success rate set the Titans’ single-season record.