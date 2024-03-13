NFL free agency: Titans are signing Calvin Ridley!

Well, I was not expecting this one! Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley. It is a 4-year deal worth $92 million with $50 million fully guaranteed. The Titans needed playmakers, and Ran Carthon went out and got one!

Ridley does not come without risk. He was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on NFL games. There has been some chatter of other off the field issues as well. The Titans were clearly willing to look past those because of the upside here.

He had an up and down season in Jacksonville but still finished with 76 catches for 1,016 yards and 8 touchdowns. The Titans would be pretty happy to get those numbers from him.

One of the best parts about this deal is that it makes the Jaguars worse. They were trying to hold out on re-signing him because they would have to send a third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons instead of a second-round pick if he signed after the league year started. Sorry, losers!