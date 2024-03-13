NFL free agency: Titans sign Mason Rudolph

We have an answer on who will be the backup to Will Levis in 2024. Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are signing Mason Rudolph to a one-year deal worth 3.62 million. Rudolph was a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. Since 2019 he has appeared in 21 games throwing 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Rudolph is a solid signing for the guys that were still on the board. He isn’t going to single-handedly win a lot of games, but he has a ton of experience and has played really well at times. The Titans need a veteran behind Will Levis. Rudolph is certainly that.

Look, regardless of who the Titans signed as their backup, it was always going to be bad if that person got an extended run because of an injury to Levis. There aren’t enough good quarterbacks on the planet for every team to have one - much less two.