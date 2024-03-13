NFL free agency rumors: 49ers expected to release Arik Armstead

Matt Barrows said this morning that the San Francisco 49ers are expected to release defensive end Arik Armstead this afternoon. Dianna Russini followed that up with a report that the Tennessee Titans are one of the teams that would be interested in Armstead if he hits the open market. Ran Carthon has familiarity with Armstead from their time together with the 49ers.

The Titans could certainly use Armstead. They still need help at pretty much every level on the defense - especially along the defensive line. Go look at the players they currently have on their roster. Keep in mind that Denico Autry is still listed there but won’t be back. That’s a pretty brutal group. Pairing Armstead with Jeffery Simmons would certainly be an upgrade.

Armstead ranked top-12 in both total pressures and pass rush win rate among for the 49ers in 2023. At 6-7 290, he’s like a juiced up, longer, younger version of Denico Autry. Would be a terror to deal with alongside Jeffery Simmons for the #Titans. https://t.co/cZgtWbTOT7 — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonNFL) March 13, 2024

Armstead has spent his entire 9 year career in San Francisco. He will turn 31 during the season and is coming off a season where he had five sacks.