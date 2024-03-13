2024 NFL Free Agency: LB Jerome Baker to visit Titans

The Tennessee Titans will host free-agent linebacker Jerome Baker on a visit this Thursday according to a report from Adam Schefter. The Miami Dolphins released Baker from his contract earlier this offseason, clearing $9.8 million in cap space after the two sides failed to agree on a restructured contract. Baker becomes the second free agent the Titans are slated to host in the coming days after reports emerged that Chase Young will also be visiting Nashville.

Former Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker is scheduled to visit the Titans on Thursday. Baker had 78 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and three passes defended in 13 games last season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Baker recorded 78 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks throughout the 2023 campaign. He was limited to 13 regular-season appearances, missing four games with injury. Baker has consistently been a productive performer at the NFL level. He’s accumulated 587 tackles, 22.5 sacks, 21 pass breakups, and five interceptions across six successful seasons.

The Titans are in the market for another starting-caliber player at inside linebacker despite signing Kenneth Murray to a two-year contract in free agency. The Titans currently lack an ideal partner for Murray. Otis Reese IV is inexperienced and Jack Gibbens is an exclusive rights free agent. The Titans could bring Gibbens back on the cheap, but he was a Mike Vrabel favorite, and the new regime may prefer more athletic players at the position like Murray and Baker.

The Titans are currently being tied to a number of defensive players. In addition to Baker and Young, Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons is another alleged target in free agency. Trade rumors continue to swirl around Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed as well. We’ll keep you posted on any actual developments.