 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL free agency: Titans to sign Saahdiq Charles to a 1-year deal

OK?!?

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
Washington Commanders v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images

I was scrolling through Twitter and saw this tweet:

And I said out loud, Who? So I went over to our old friend Mike Herndon’s timeline because he knows every player in the NFL and is really good at breaking down film. Here is what I found:

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement there. I was really hoping that the Tennessee Titans would be able to add two starting offensive linemen in free agency. They got one in center Lloyd Cushenberry but have not found another one yet. Maybe tomorrow is the day.

I have seen a lot of people out there listing the Titans staring offensive line for 2024 with Dillon Radunz in it. Maybe Bill Callahan can work some magic, but I said right after the season that if Radunz is a presumed starter when OTAs start this offseason is a failure. My opinion on that hasn’t changed.

In This Stream

Titans free agency rumors and news tracker

View all 15 stories

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...