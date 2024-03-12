NFL free agency: Titans to sign Saahdiq Charles to a 1-year deal

I was scrolling through Twitter and saw this tweet:

The Titans are expected to sign Saahdiq Charles to a 1-year with max value of $2.5M, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 13, 2024

And I said out loud, Who? So I went over to our old friend Mike Herndon’s timeline because he knows every player in the NFL and is really good at breaking down film. Here is what I found:

Charles has been primarily a backup in Washington since being drafted in the 4th round in 2020. Got a chance to start for the first time this past year at LG and it didn’t go well — 4 sacks and 37 pressures allowed in 455 pass block snaps. He’s also had chronic calf injuries.… https://t.co/iCmAF96CLb — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonNFL) March 13, 2024

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement there. I was really hoping that the Tennessee Titans would be able to add two starting offensive linemen in free agency. They got one in center Lloyd Cushenberry but have not found another one yet. Maybe tomorrow is the day.

I have seen a lot of people out there listing the Titans staring offensive line for 2024 with Dillon Radunz in it. Maybe Bill Callahan can work some magic, but I said right after the season that if Radunz is a presumed starter when OTAs start this offseason is a failure. My opinion on that hasn’t changed.