2024 NFL Free Agency: EDGE Chase Young to visit Titans

The Tennessee Titans will host free-agent defensive end Chase Young on a visit according to a report from Ian Rapoport. The initial report claimed Young was slated to visit the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. That report has since been updated to include the Titans on Young’s free-agent tour.

Young began last season with the Washington Commanders, a campaign that concluded with playing in the Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers following a midseason trade. It was a resurgent campaign for Young, who totaled 7.5 sacks, matching his once-promising rookie season output. Young is now searching for his best overall fit in free agency.

A season-ending torn ACL led to back-to-back lackluster campaigns for Young in 2021 and 2022. The former Ohio State standout totaled just 1.5 sacks across 12 total regular-season appearances in those two campaigns. This past season, Young attempted to recapture some of the pass-rushing prowess that once made him the second overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon is searching the market for a replacement for Denico Autry. The Titans lost Autry to free agency on Monday when he signed with their AFC South rival Houston Texans. Young is a very different player from Autry, but he’d join a formidable defensive line that also features Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry III, and Arden Key.