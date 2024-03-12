NFL free agency: Derrick Henry to sign with the Baltimore Ravens

Just like Steve McNair, Derrick Mason, and Samari Rolle before him, Derrick Henry is going from the Tennessee Titans to the Baltimore Ravens. It is a two-year deal worth up to $20 million according to Adam Schefter. $9 million of that is guaranteed in year one. It is going to be tough seeing Henry in that uniform.

It was rumored that the Titans and Ravens had a trade in place at the NFL trade deadline last year but Amy Adams-Strunk nixed it, so it isn’t a surprise that King Henry ends up in Baltimore.

I have lived in Nashville my whole life and have been a Titans fan from day 1. The Ravens took away two of the Titans' four best chances at winning a Super Bowl. To this day, a professional sports loss has not affected me the way the loss to the Ravens following the 2001 season did. My hatred for that franchise and Ray Lewis will never go away. That is what makes this so tough.

At the end of his career, Henry will retire as a Titan. He will be inducted into the Ring of Honor in the new Nissan Stadium. He has a really good chance to be the first player drafted by the Titans to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I hope he rushes for 2,000 yards next year and the Ravens go 0-17.