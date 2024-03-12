NFL trade rumors: Cincinnati Bengals trading Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans

It was reported last night that the Cincinnati Bengals were going to cut Joe Mixon after they signed Zack Moss. That plan has changed, the Bengals are now trading Mixon to the Houston Texans according to Ian Rapoport. This would presumably take the Texans out of the Derrick Henry market. It’s becoming more and more likely that Henry lands with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Houston Texans are going to be a problem. They added a ton of young talent in last year’s draft with C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson. They have added Denico Autry, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Mixon over the last 24 hours.

Our best hope is that Stroud will take a huge step backward in 2024. That doesn’t seem likely, but if he plays at the level he did last season they are pretty easily the favorites to win the division.

Rapoport did not release what the Texans are sending to the Bengals for Mixon, but it is likely a day 3 pick considering Mixon was going to be released. This also serves as a good reminder that nothing reported is officially official until the league year opens on Wednesday.