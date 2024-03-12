Jameis Winston reportedly signing with the Cleveland Browns

RIP the thought of the Tennessee Titans signing Jameis Winston. He is reportedly signing with the Cleveland Browns on a 1-year deal worth up to $8.7 million according to Jordan Schultz. Winston probably wouldn’t have been the best mentor for Will Levis, but it seems like he would have been a fun guy to have around.

With that signing, the backup quarterback market gets even thinner. The Titans have to bring in a veteran. The Titans should kick the tires on Joe Flacco. He came in and played well down the stretch for the Browns last year. Plus, he’s #elite.

After that, Ryan Tannehill is probably the next best available player, and he’s not coming back here. That leaves you with Carson Wentz, Drew Lock, Joshua Dobbs, and Mason Rudolph. It is a little surprising that the Titans didn’t get in on the first wave of these signings.