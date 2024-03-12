Derrick Henry free agency rumors: Texans and Ravens reportedly interested in former Titans RB

Not to get into the discussion about how everyone here should hate the Baltimore Ravens again, but there isn’t much worse news than the two teams interested in Derrick Henry are those Ravens and the Houston Texans. The Ravens are the team I hate the most in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars are second. The Texans and Indianapolis Colts are tied for third.

It would be really great if the Dallas Cowboys and/or the Los Angeles Chargers would get involved in the King Henry sweepstakes. Both of those teams need a running back and aren’t in my top 5 most hated teams.

Seeing Henry play with another team is going to be tough. I understand that is time for the Titans to move on, but as a fan, there was part of me that hoped he would play his entire career here. Wherever he goes, I hope he has a chance to put up the numbers he needs to end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Assuming he stays healthy in 2024, Henry will eclipse the 10,000 yard career rushing mark. He currently sits at 9,502.