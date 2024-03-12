NFL free agency rumors: Titans have shown interest in Jameis Winston

One of the Tennessee Titans biggest needs heading into this offseason is backup quarterback. There was a robust market when the free agency negotiation period started yesterday, but a lot of guys went off the board yesterday - including Jacoby Brissett who was the guy I wanted here. He will reportedly sign with the New England Patriots. Guys like Gardner Minshew, Tyrod Taylor, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen all found new teams.

But never fear! This morning Josina Anderson is reporting that the Titans have shown interest in Jameis Winston. You probably don’t need much of a bio on Winston. He was the first overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2015. There have been a lot of ups and downs in his 9 NFL seasons. My favorite stat line is from 2019 when he threw 33 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. I remember that year the strat in DFS was the play Winston AND the defense that he was facing. He was good for a pick-6 or two and then 300 yards and 3 touchdowns. Good times!

In all seriousness, Winston wouldn’t be a terrible option as the backup. There is some talent there.

Anderson says the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are also interested in Winston’s services.