NFL free agency 2024: Titans to sign LB Kenneth Murray

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly signing former first-round pick Kenneth Murray from the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray racked up 107 tackles last season. The Titans still probably need to add one more inside linebacker before the season starts with Azeez Al-Shaair reportedly signing with the Houston Texans.

The Titans' defense is going to have a completely new look next year under first-year coordinator Dennard Wilson. That’s not a bad thing as they had plenty of holes on last year’s defense. There is still a long way to go to get a competent group on the field - but the additions of Murray and CB Chidobe Awuzie are a good start.

They still need to add a defensive lineman, at least one EDGE, a cornerback or two, and a safety. Good thing they still have a lot of money to help fill some of those holes in free agency.

Murray was the 23rd overall pick for the Chargers in the 2020 draft. In four seasons with the Chargers, he racked up 321 tackles in 59 games. The Chargers declined to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason.