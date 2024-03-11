NFL free agency: Aaron Brewer to sign with the Miami Dolphins

Former Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer has signed a three year deal with the Miami Dolphins. The deal is reportedly for $21 million. Brewer has some skills, but struggles at times because he is undersized.

The Titans are reportedly signing Lloyd Cushenberry to fill their center position. He will be a huge upgrade over Brewer which is important because this team needs huge upgrades at most of the positions on the offensive line. Keeping Will Levis healthy will be a big key for this team in 2024.

It is a little surprising that Brewer signed in day one of the free agency negotiation period. It just shows you how desperate teams are for offensive linemen.