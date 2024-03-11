NFL Free Agency: Tennessee Titans to sign CB Chidobe Awuzie

The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a three-year contract, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler. Terms were not immediately disclosed. Awuzie will immediately start on the boundary for the Titans, who lost fellow cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency earlier in the day. Awuzie becomes the third reported signing following running back Tony Pollard and center Lloyd Cushenberry.

Awuzie has notable connections to the Titans staff. New head coach Brian Callahan spent the previous three seasons (2021-2023) alongside Awuzie with the Cincinnati Bengals. Callahan knows Awuzie well, and their relationship is a telltale sign that general manager Ran Carthon is willing to collaborate with Callahan on free-agent signings. The Titans have other coaches on staff that have crossed paths with Awuzie such as special teams coordinator Colt Anderson and linebackers coach Ben Bloom.

Awuzie suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury midway through 2022, but the former Colorado standout bounced back rather nicely in 2023. Awuzie allowed 38 receptions on 56 targets according to Pro Football Focus. Awuzie played approximately 450 snaps in coverage for the Bengals this past season.

New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is searching for tough, physical cornerbacks that are tailor-fitted to his scheme. Wilson will appreciate Awuzie’s overall competitiveness. The Titans likely need to sign another starting-caliber cornerback before the end of the week. Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby have been earmarked as potential fits due to their ties to Callahan’s coaching staff.