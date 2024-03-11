2024 NFL free agency: Denico Autry to sign with the Houston Texans

Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Houston Texans are signing former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry. It is reported to be a two-year deal worth $20 million with $10.5 million in guaranteed money. It’s not going to be fun to have to see Autry twice a year for the next two years.

It would have been great to have Autry back here, but he will turn 34 this summer. Whether we like it or not, the Titans aren’t going to be signing guys that probably won’t be able to help them in 2-3 years. Autry just isn’t that guy - even though he played really well last season.

This defense is going to look really different next year. They have already lost two guys who started for them this year in Autry and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Those two won’t be the last with Kristian Fulton and Azeez Al-Shaair both likely ending up elsewhere.