Tennessee Titans CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to sign with Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is signing a contract with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, according to widespread national reports. Murphy-Bunting was a starting boundary cornerback for the Titans in 2023. His departure was expected given that the Titans didn’t show interest in re-signing him prior to Monday’s legal tampering window.

The #AZCardinals have agreed to terms with CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, source says. Former second-round pick of the #Buccaneers heads to the desert after a year with the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/u7qmwMigUO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Murphy-Bunting totaled 840 snaps this past campaign. That workload accounted for 72.98% of all Titans defensive plays. Only four Titans defenders played more snaps than Murphy-Bunting did. Those snaps now need replacing.

Murphy-Bunting allowed 45 receptions on 69 targets for a completion percentage of 65.2%, according to Pro Football Focus. Head coach Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson appear to prefer an upgrade. Opposing quarterbacks enjoyed a passer rating of 91.9 when targeting Murphy-Bunting.

Roger McCreary is now the only cornerback on the Titans roster that’s capable of filling a top-three role. Kristian Fulton is also an unrestricted free agent and appears primed to follow Murphy-Bunting out the exit door. General manager Ran Carthon needs two new starting outside cornerbacks.

The Titans got on the board with free agency by signing running back Tony Pollard and center Lloyd Cushenberry. Expect the next signing to possibly prioritize the defensive side of the ball. Coach Wilson needs corners to properly install his new scheme. Ronald Darby and Kendall Fuller are potential targets.