NFL Free Agency: Tennessee Titans to sign C Lloyd Cushenberry

The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent center Lloyd Cushenberry, according to widespread national reports. Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. Cushenberry represents the team’s second free-agent signing of the day after allegedly agreeing to terms with running back Tony Pollard.

The Titans are working to sign free-agent center Lloyd Cushenberry, sources says. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

Cushenberry was arguably the top-ranked center on the market. He represents a massive upgrade over last year’s starter Aaron Brewer, who is now all but confirmed to sign elsewhere in free agency. Cushenberry represents a significant upgrade in one particular area that will especially appease new head coach Brian Callahan.

Cushenberry ranked third among all centers in pass protection last season, according to Warren Sharp. For comparative purposes, Brewer ranked 27th in the same metric. Cushenberry was tagged with allowing 14 pressures, second-fewest among all centers that played a minimum of 15 games. Brewer allowed 34 pressures, ranking 35th of 37 qualifying centers.

Lloyd Cushenberry ranked #3 in pass blocking last yr



Titans C Aaron Brewer ranked #27 in pass blocking last yr



Cushenberry allowed just 14 pressures, #2 fewest for any Center playing in at least 15 games



Brewer allowed 34 pressures which ranked #35 of 37 qualifying Centers https://t.co/N9AO7BkHPK — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 11, 2024

Pro Football Focus awarded Cushenberry with a pass-pro grade of 76.4 this past season. Callahan and the Titans are expected to install a pass-happier offense around franchise quarterback Will Levis. Callahan’s comments have routinely alluded to that, and now the Titans have signed a better pass-protecting center while also admitting Derrick Henry won’t be returning. Cushenberry is an excellent fit for the Titans’ next offensive identity.

Cushenberry has spent the previous four seasons playing out his rookie contract with the Denver Broncos. Former Titans legend Mike Munchak spent those first two seasons (2020-21) as Cushenberry’s position coach. Titans tight ends coach and former run game coordinator Justin Outten coached Cushenberry in 2022.