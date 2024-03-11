NFL free agency: Tennessee Titans to sign Tony Pollard

This one comes as a bit of a surprise to me, but the Tennessee Titans are reportedly signing former Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard. I would not have guessed that the first reported signing would be a running back. Now granted, Pollard is a different back than the Titans have had over the last few years. He won’t be a bell cow like Derrick Henry was. This will be a split with Tyjae Spears.

Adam Schefter is reporting that the deal is for 3 years and $24 million. He did not list how much of that is guaranteed - that is the only number we really care about in any of these contracts.

Speaking of Henry, this unofficially officially closes the door on his return. We have known since Brian Callahan got the job that it was pretty likely Henry wasn’t coming back. Now we just hope that he signs with anyone other than the Baltimore Ravens.

Pollard had more than 1,300 all-purpose yards in both 2022 and 2023. He was a fourth round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He is originally from Tennessee and went to college at Memphis.