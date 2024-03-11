 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL free agency 2024: Titans expected to pursue Lloyd Cushenberry

This would be a huge start to upgrading the offensive line

By Jimmy Morris
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Paul Kuharksy is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are expected to pursue former Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry. It is no secret that the Titans are looking to upgrade pretty much every position on their offensive line. Adding Cushenberry at center would be a huge start to getting that done.

Having around $80 million in salary cap space is going to allow them to be more aggressive in free agency than they have the last couple of years. They can attempt to fill a lot of the holes they have before the draft even starts. That would free them up to draft the best players available in the draft.

The addition of Bill Callahan as the offensive line coach will help any player that is added to that room whether in free agency or the draft. His presence should make the Titans one of the most attractive destinations for free agent linemen in this cycle. He can help them make more money for themselves down the line.

