NFL free agency 2024: Brandon Allen re-signs with the San Francisco 49ers

It was reported over the weekend that the Tennessee Titans would pursue Brandon Allen in free agency to be their backup quarterback. Well, that pursuit didn’t last very long. Allen is re-signing with the San Francisco 49ers to back up Brock Purdy.

The reason it was reported the Titans would have interest in Allen was because he was with Brian Callahan for three years with the Cincinnati Bengals. While I do think there is value in having a backup quarterback that knows the offense, the Titans can do better at the position. The list of veteran guys that are available includes names like Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and Jameis Winston. All three of those guys would be better equipped to come in and win a game for the Titans if something were to happen to Will Levis.

The Titans do still have Malik Willis on the roster, but there is a pretty good chance he will no longer be here when they open the season in September.