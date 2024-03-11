Tee Higgins trade rumors: Bengals WR requests trade

Multiple outlets are reporting that Tee Higgins has requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals. This should come as no real surprise considering the Bengals franchised Higgins a couple of weeks ago. Higgins wants the security of a long-term deal. The franchise tag would pay him $21.8 million guaranteed in 2024.

Of course, the next place this discussion goes is whether or not the Tennessee Titans should trade for Higgins. Acquiring Higgins would cost draft picks and a huge contract. The huge contract isn’t much of an issue for the Titans who have about $80 million in cap space. The real problem is the draft capital. The Titans already don’t have a third-round pick in this year’s draft. They can’t really afford to give up any more picks.

If there was a scenario where the Titans could use their second-round pick in this year’s draft and a pick in next year’s draft to acquire Higgins, that would be something worth exploring. The Titans are likely taking a receiver with one of their first two picks. Trading that second for Higgins wouldn’t be that big of a deal. I would not be a fan of giving up the 7th overall pick for him.

Where are you on the Titans getting involved in the Tee Higgins sweepstakes?