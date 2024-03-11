Titans free agency rumors and news tracker

The NFL’s 2024 free agency negotiation period starts today at 11 AM central time. Teams can officially start to negotiate with free agents from other teams at that point. The 2024 league year officially opens on Wednesday. That is when contracts negotiated during the first period can officially be signed, and all of the trades that we have heard about over the last couple of weeks become official.

The Tennessee Titans should be very active during this first wave of free agency. They have some level of need at pretty much every position on the field. I talked a little bit more about that on the latest Home Run Throwback podcast. You can listen to that here.

In addition to all of the needs the Titans have, they also have a plethora of cap room for the first time in a few years. Spotrac has them with right around $80 million in cap space currently. Ran Carthon can get a big jump on filling some of the needs they have with that money.

This is your place to follow all of the news and rumors that come out over the next few days. Bookmark this post because every story that we right will be added here.

