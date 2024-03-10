Titans free agency: Brandon Allen an option at backup quarterback

One of the biggest needs the Tennessee Titans have this offseason is a backup quarterback. They currently have Will Levis and Malik Willis under contract in the quarterback room. We don’t know how this new staff feels about Willis, but it is a pretty safe bet that they would like to get a veteran guy here to back up Levis.

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler have an NFL free agency buzz article up over at ESPN where they mention Brandon Allen as a possible target for the Titans. It makes sense from the standpoint that Allen and Brian Callahan were together with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2020-2022.

Allen has been in the league since 2016 but hasn’t seen much game action. He has only attempted 263 passes in the seven years he has been in the league. Of course, the hope is that he wouldn’t ever need to attempt any passes in a game here either, but they need a guy behind Levis who can come in and help them in the short or long term if Levis gets injured. Maybe Allen can be that guy based on his familiarity with Callahan.

Would you be good with the Titans rolling into the 2024 season with Allen as the backup QB?