Eagles release Kevin Byard

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing Kevin Byard. The move will reportedly save them $13 million against the salary cap. The Tennessee Titans of course traded Byard to the Eagles for a 5th and 6th round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
There were some that criticized Ran Carthon for only getting a 5th and a 6th for Byard in October. I’d say Carthon did pretty well considering where Byard is in his career and the amount of money he was owed when he was traded.
I will say that it is a little weird seeing people take victory laps over Byard’s release today on Twitter. Byard is one of the best players to ever play for this franchise and was such a great guy in the community. He will be in the Titans Ring of Honor one day.
The Titans selected Byard in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
