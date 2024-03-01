Should the Titans re-sign S K’Von Wallace?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Free Agency Primer! The legal tampering period begins on March 11th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. General manager Ran Carthon now possesses full roster control and will collaborate with new head coach Brian Callahan on their vision for the 2024 Titans.

The Titans are currently scheduled to possess 24 free agents (19 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing depth safety K’Von Wallace.

Name: K’Von Wallace

Position: DB

Current Age: 26

Why the Titans should re-sign Wallace

The Titans claimed Wallace off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals in late October. Wallace had been playing under former Titans executive Monti Ossenfort. The decision to add Wallace was made shortly after trading Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wallace immediately helped pick up the slack, sharing snaps at safety with Elijah Molden and Terrell Edmunds. Wallace played quality ball in Tennessee. From Week 11 onward, Pro Football Focus assigned Wallace an overall defensive grade of 75.9.

Wallace was especially effective in coverage. The former Clemson standout earned a coverage grade of 77.9. Wallace only allowed 7.5 yards per reception, and only gave up a single touchdown in primary coverage, and had two pass breakups.

Wallace was quite versatile. He played the majority of his snaps at free safety (254), but also played near the line of scrimmage (109) and the nickel (45). Former defensive coordinator Shane Bowen utilized Wallace all over the field.

New Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is very familiar with Wallace. Wilson spent two seasons (2021-22) as Wallace’s defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. That makes Wallace familiar with the scheme.

Why the Titans should let Wallace walk

Wallace was a temporary solution at safety following the midseason decision to deal Byard. A former fourth-round selection in 2020, there’s a reason why Wallace has bounced around the league, having already played for three franchises. The Titans must add a starting-caliber safety opposite Amani Hooker this offseason.

Relying on Wallace to play a heavy workload throughout the 2024 campaign would be an error. The Titans must aim higher at the position, especially given Hooker’s lengthy injury history. Wilson is also connected to various intriguing free-agent safeties, including Geno Stone, Marcus Maye, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Projected Contract

Spotrac unsurprisingly does not have a projected market value contract for Wallace. The 2023 campaign was the final of his four-year rookie contract. He bounced around waivers, but Spotrac indicates he earned a base salary of $1.010 million. Wallace will probably sign a similar contract in free agency. He should earn somewhere between $1.3 and $2 million annually.

Final verdict

The Titans should re-sign Wallace as a quality depth option. Wallace was a productive rotational defender on a budget contract. He helped the Titans make an acceptable transition away from Byard at safety. General manager Ran Carthon was quite lucky to find Wallace just floating on waivers. Carthon should extend Wallace.

Prediction

The Titans bring Wallace back on a one-year contract. His familiarity with Wilson’s scheme is decisive to the decision to re-sign him. Carthon must acquire several safeties in free agency based on the current roster. Re-signing Wallace wouldn’t prevent the Titans from making another splash at the position.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Wallace? Leave your opinion in the comments.