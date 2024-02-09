Bengals WR Tee Higgins: ‘Playing for Titans would be ideal’

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sits atop the free-agent wishlist for many Tennessee Titans fans this offseason. With an aging DeAndre Hopkins at the position and no proven talents behind him, signing Higgins would quickly address a long-term need at wideout. Furthermore, new Titans head coach Brian Callahan is inherently familiar with Higgins’ skill-set, having served as his offensive coordinator for the previous four seasons (2020-23), a period that covers Higgins’ entire professional career to date.

An Oak Ridge, Tennessee native and former in-state Mr. Football Award winner, Higgins did little to squash those conversations while making an appearance at Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII. Asked about playing for the Titans by The Sick Podcast, Higgins delved into greater detail than necessary. Peep his intriguing answer.

“Playing in Tennessee would be good,” Higgins said. Going back home to family, being able to play for a coach [Callahan] who I’ve already played under, it would be ideal,” Higgins concluded.

Adding Higgins to the 2024 roster has been considered a pipedream, and it probably should remain that way despite Higgins’ latest comments. The Bengals can probably ill-afford to offer Higgins the extension he desires this summer after signing quarterback Joe Burrow to a $300 million contract, and with a $30-million-per-year extension for Ja’Marr Chase coming down the pipeline. The current expectation is that the Bengals will franchise tag Higgins, keeping their core together for another run at the Super Bowl in 2024.

All bets are off if Higgins reaches free agency next offseason though...