Super Bowl picks: Who we like in Chiefs-49ers to win Super Bowl 58

I hate to say it, but Kansas City Chiefs +2 over at DraftKings Sportsbook is the way to go in this game. The San Francisco 49ers are the better team here, but you just can’t bet against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. Mahomes is easy to hate, but he is on track to be the best to ever play the position.

Prop bets are the best part of Super Bowl betting. One prop that we cannot vote on here in Tennessee, but I really like is the under 90.5 seconds on Reba McEntire’s national anthem time. Another long-shot bet that I like is Kyle Juszczyk anytime touchdown. You can get that one at +750. The 49ers love that guy and a great way to show him that love would be to get him a touchdown in the Super Bowl. Throw that one in a parlay with some sure things and you could end up with some good money.

What are your favorite bets for Sunday?