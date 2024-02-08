Report: Titans hire Bo Hardegree as QB coach

The Tennessee Titans are hiring former Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree as their new quarterbacks coach, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. Hardegree replaces Charles London in the role, who new head coach Brian Callahan relieved of his duties. Hardegree is a great hire as the coach that will work directly with Will Levis.

I had previously identified Hardegree as a potential offensive coordinator candidate. Hardegree and Callahan possess an existing relationship. Hardegree and Callahan spent the 2014 season working together with the Denver Broncos. A Jackson, Tennessee native, Hardegree was an offensive quality control coach. Callahan was an offensive assistant on that same John Fox staff. New wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert was also on staff. Interestingly enough, Hardegree also crossed paths with defensive coaches Dennard Wilson, Frank Bush, and Steve Jackson with the New York Jets. The connections are endless.

Hadegree appeared to do quality work with the Raiders and rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell last season despite inheriting lackluster circumstances. After taking over play-calling duties in Week 9, the Raiders averaged 23 points per game — ranking inside the top half of the league, an impressive improvement. Hardegree also previously worked under Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels with the New England Patriots.