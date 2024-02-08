Titans Reacts Survey: Who do you want/Who do you think will win the Super Bowl?

I didn’t realize how big of a hornet’s nest I was stepping in two weeks ago when I said on Twitter that you cannot be a Titans fan and cheer for the Baltimore Ravens. I stand by it.

This week, though, I will be cheering against the Kansas City Chiefs - even though I think they are going to win the game because betting against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs feels crazy at this point.

So that’s this week’s question - Who do you think is going to win the game? Who do you want to win the game? As I said, I think it will be the Chiefs, but I will be cheering for the San Francisco 49ers.

