Filed under:

Watch Will Levis smoke Trevor Lawrence in ping pong

Titans have the better quarterback and ping pong player!

By Jimmy Morris
Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars fans are in denial about Trevor Lawrence being a bust. He was billed as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. So far, the only thing he has in common with Luck is being the first overall pick. It’s going to be fun when the Sparkle Kitties give him a contract that wrecks their salary cap and he still isn’t good.

Last night at some event at the Super Bowl, Lawrence took on Will Levis in ping pong. Levis is an alpha. Lawrence is a beta. The alpha won.

See the highlights here:

In all seriousness, the AFC South has been down for a couple of years as a division, but they currently have four young quarterbacks that are pretty exciting. The odds tell us that not all of them will pan out to be franchise guys, but it is going to be fun to watch each team go through the process of learning about their guy.

