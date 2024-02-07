Brian Callahan may retain three Titans assistant coaches

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan may retain a trio of Mike Vrabel’s assistant coaches. They are running backs coach/run game coordinator Justin Outten, cornerbacks coach/defensive pass game coordinator Chris Harris, and defensive quality control coach Lori Locust, according to a tweet from Paul Kuharsky. Kuharksy isn't reporting that these coaches are definitely staying, but Callahan would be wise to keep all three coaches on staff.

Brian Callahan's #Titans staff so far:



Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson

Defensive backs Steve Jackson

Inside linebackers Frank Bush



Offensive coordinator Nick Holz

Offensive line Bill Callahan

Wide receivers Tyke Tolbert



Coaches I believe are likely to stay, though roles… — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 7, 2024

Callahan has dismissed several of Vrabel’s staff members. He’s already hired various coaches, including Dennard Wilson and Nick Holz as defensive and offensive coordinators, and his father, Bill Callahan, as offensive line coach. The fact that Harris/Outten/Locust remain in limbo reflects nicely of their chances to stick around Nashville.

Outten previously worked under Matt LaFleur with the Green Bay Packers. He possesses a diverse resume with the majority of his coaching experience coming under the West Coast Offense, the scheme that Brian and Bill Callahan know best. That makes Outten a natural fit for Callahan’s offensive coaching staff.

Harris is the most interesting one mentioned here. Callahan has reportedly hired former Titans player and assistant coach Steve Jackson for a role in his defensive backfield staff, one Kuharsky says is defensive backs coach. Harris interviewed for various defensive coordinator vacancies around the league, including one with the New York Giants that went to ex Titans DC Shane Bowen. Harris could work alongside Jackson as the cornerbacks and/or defensive passing game coordinator. Retaining Harris while also hiring Jackson would be a major victory for Callahan.

Locust is a quality defensive-minded coach that recently won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last season, she primarily worked alongside outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow, who was relieved of his duties by Callahan. Locust could stay in her current role, or she could even be appointed as Crow’s replacement. Frank Bush is the new inside linebackers coach (per Kuharsky’s tweet), so Callahan still has a vacancy at outside linebackers coach.