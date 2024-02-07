Brock Bowers wants to play for the Titans

Chris Simms tweeted this out earlier today:

Usually players are tight-lipped on this question. But we asked Brock Bowers who he wants to play for:



“@Titans” — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) February 7, 2024

That is pretty interesting. Does Brock Bowers want to play for the Tennessee Titans because he wants to play with Will Levis? Does he want to play for Brian Callahan? Who knows, but it is fun to see one of the best skill players in the 2024 NFL Draft wanting to play here. That hasn’t always been the case.

I’d be surprised if the Titans spent that pick on a tight end, but if Callahan thinks Bowers is a guy who can step in day one and make plays for his offense, he might just be willing to pull the trigger. The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have a tight end put up huge numbers while Callahan was there, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he couldn't adjust for a guy like Bowers who will certainly be the first tight end off the board in April.

Bowers caught 56 passes for 716 yards and 6 touchdowns last year at Georgia.