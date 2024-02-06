Giants hire ex Titans OC Tim Kelly as TE coach

The New York Giants are hiring former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as their tight ends coach, according to a report from Mike Garafolo. Kelly becomes the second ex-Titans coordinator to join the Giants after Brian Daboll hired Shane Bowen as his defensive coordinator earlier this week. Both of Mike Vrabel’s former coordinators are now employed by the Giants.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan fired Kelly and hired former Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz as Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator. The Titans offense struggled mightily under Kelly in 2023. The Titans averaged a 27th-ranked 17.9 points per game and a 29th-ranked 180.4 passing yards per contest in Kelly’s lone season as the offensive coordinator and play-caller. Personnel issues, such as a lack of talent across the offensive line, and a lack of wide receiver depth behind DeAndre Hopkins, certainly limited Kelly’s ability to field an effective offense.

Kelly previously coached tight ends with the Houston Texans before becoming their offensive coordinator. Tight ends are his positional specialty. He’s been an OC, play-caller, or passing-game coordinator every year since. In East Rutherford, Kelly will work with tight ends such as Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger. The Giants also own the No. 6 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers could be a target.