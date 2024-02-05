New York Giants hire Shane Bowen as defensive coordinator

Shane Bowen was not out of work for long. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants are hiring Bowen to be their defensive coordinator. Bowen will replace Wink Martindale who was fired earlier this offseason.

Bowen seemed to be a perfectly adequate coordinator for most of his time with the Tennessee Titans. The defense was fine this past season when they were supposed to be really good. Most of that isn’t Bowen’s fault. The Titans were crushed by injuries and just not having enough good players in the secondary.

Bowen was with the Titans from 2016-2023. He started as the outside linebackers coach under Dean Pees for the first two seasons. After that, there was the weird season where he was the defensive coordinator but didn’t have the title.

The Titans let Bowen go after Brian Callahan hired Dennard Wilson to be his new defensive coordinator.