Titans identify candidate for special teams coordinator

Brian Callahan is quickly assembling his coaching staff as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. We already know that Dennard Wilson (DC) and Nick Holz (OC) will be the coordinators. Callahan has hired several positional coaches as well, including Bill Callahan (OL), Tyke Tolbert (WR), Steve Jackson (DB), and Frank Bush (LB). It appears that Callahan has now identified a potential special teams coordinator. The Titans interviewed Thomas McGaughey for the vacancy, according to a report from Mike Garafolo.

Craig Aukerman began last season as the special teams coordinator. Mike Vrabel fired Aukerman midseason and replaced him with Tom Quinn as the interim. Callahan has since made the unsurprising decision to not retain Quinn.

McGaughey most recently worked as the New York Giants’ special teams coordinator. He was fired at the conclusion of the 2023 season after surviving three coaching changes in East Rutherford, having served as the ST coordinator for Joe Judge, Pat Shurmur, and Brian Daboll. He also recently interviewed for the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McGaughey appears to be in-demand.

McGaughey possesses a diverse resume. He’s been a special teams coordinator at six different spots, including at the collegiate level with LSU. McGaughey possesses no obvious ties Callahan, Wilson, or Holz.