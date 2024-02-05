Matt Miller two-round NFL mock draft

Matt Miller of ESPN has put out a post-Senior Bowl 2024 NFL mock draft. He has three quarterbacks and three wide receivers going in the first six picks. There has been some talk about whether or not the Tennessee Titans should take a receiver at seven if they feel there is a game-changer at the position there. In this scenario, taking a tackle is really a no-brainer.

That’s exactly what Miller had the Titans do. He had the Titans taking Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame with the seventh pick. This has easily been the most popular pick for the Titans so far this (mock) draft season. Most people believe Alt is plug-and-play. That’s exactly what the Titans need.

Taking Alt would mean the Titans would have a pretty big need at receiver in the second round. Miller had the Titans taking Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas with the 38th pick. Mitchell transferred to Texas after two seasons at Georgia. He had 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023.

Here are Miller’s comments on Alt:

With teams rushing to grab top quarterbacks and receivers, the Titans are able to sit tight at No. 7 and still land the best left tackle in the class. Alt is a pro-ready starter with three years of experience at Notre Dame. At 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, the 20-year-old is a bully in the run game, but his real value is in pass protection, where he allowed one sack and just four pressures in 2023. The Titans could look at wide receivers if one falls, but Alt is the no-brainer choice for me, especially after Tennessee took 64 sacks during the regular season (tied for fourth most).

Miller’s comments on Mitchell: