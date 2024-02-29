NFL free agency 2024: Titans interested in Mekhi Becton?

Tony Pauline mentions the Tennessee Titans as a team that could be interested in soon to be free agent offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. The reports out there are that the New York Jets are going to let him hit the free agent market. Becton was the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton has really struggled with injuries in his time in the NFL. In four seasons with the Jets, he started just 30 games. He also struggled when he was on the field. They moved him to right tackle to start last season, but believe it or not, Keith Carter wasn’t able to get anything out of Becton.

The Titans could try to get him here on a short-term deal hoping that Bill Callahan could help him reach his potential. Of course, Tennessee already has a player in Andre Dillard who they brought in hoping they could get the most out of his potential.

Would you be in favor of the Titans bringing in Becton on a short-term prove-it type deal?