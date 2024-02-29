Reacts results: What do Titans fans prefer in the draft?

The results of this week’s reacts poll surprised me a bit. I am not all that surprised that most fans want the Tennessee Titans to stay at number seven and pick. What I am surprised by is that 64% feel that way. It’s hard to get 64% of people to agree on anything these days.

I am not surprised that only 3% want the Titans to trade up. While there are some really good players at the top of this draft, the Titans have so many needs that they really cannot afford to give up picks to move up.

The trade down is pretty attractive to me considering they don’t currently have a third round pick in this draft as a result of trading up to draft Will Levis last season. It would be nice to find a way to get a third, but maybe they can do that by moving back at the top of the second round.

