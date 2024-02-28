Mel Kiper 2024 NFL mock draft

Mel Kiper has put out his pre-2024 NFL Combine NFL mock draft. He stuck with his pick for the Tennessee Titans of Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame at pick 7. This is actually the first time I have seen Alt falling to the Titans in a while. There has been a big swing towards the Los Angeles Chargers taking Alt at 5. Kiper has them taking JC Latham, OT, Alabama in his mock. I would be shocked if Latham is picked ahead of Alt.
Ran Carthon and Brian Callhan spent a lot of time talking about playmakers in their respective press conferences yesterday. Was that to throw everyone off the scent? Malik Nabers was available in Kiper’s mock. I think there will be a discussion if he is still on the board when they pick.
Here is what Kiper had to say about Alt to the Titans:
Tennessee is a team to watch for a trade down, as it has multiple roster holes, including at cornerback, wide receiver and defensive line. General manager Ran Carthon could try to acquire future draft capital — the organization already is without its third-round pick this year because of the move up for quarterback Will Levis a year ago.
If the Titans are staying put, though, they could do much worse than Alt, my top-ranked tackle in the class. He’s one of the most consistent pass-blockers I’ve studied over the past few years; he just doesn’t get beaten often. This would give them my top two O-linemen in back-to-back drafts, as they took Peter Skoronski at No. 11 a year ago.
