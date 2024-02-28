Mel Kiper 2024 NFL mock draft

Mel Kiper has put out his pre-2024 NFL Combine NFL mock draft. He stuck with his pick for the Tennessee Titans of Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame at pick 7. This is actually the first time I have seen Alt falling to the Titans in a while. There has been a big swing towards the Los Angeles Chargers taking Alt at 5. Kiper has them taking JC Latham, OT, Alabama in his mock. I would be shocked if Latham is picked ahead of Alt.

Ran Carthon and Brian Callhan spent a lot of time talking about playmakers in their respective press conferences yesterday. Was that to throw everyone off the scent? Malik Nabers was available in Kiper’s mock. I think there will be a discussion if he is still on the board when they pick.

Here is what Kiper had to say about Alt to the Titans: