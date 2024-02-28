Titans Reacts Survey: What should Tennessee do in the first round?

Ran Carthon really sounded like he was content to stay at pick 7 and get a really good player in his interviews today, but things could certainly change between now and the 2024 NFL Draft. The Titans don’t currently have a 3rd round pick. Should they trade down in the 1st round to get one? Should they trade up to get an even better player, or should they just stay at 7 and pick? That’s the question that Carthon and his team will face when draft night rolls around.

It is also the question you are faced with this week on today’s survey.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Titans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/M3A13A/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.