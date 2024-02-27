Brian Callahan settles the Peter Skoronski position debate

Peter Skoronski was an All-American tackle at Northwestern. The Tennessee Titans selected him with the 11th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and immediately plugged him in at guard. They never gave him a look at tackle even as they watched their tackles be the worst in the history of the NFL. This made some people furious. Why wouldn’t they at least give him a look?!?

Well, Brian Callahan said today at the 2024 NFL Combine that he thinks Skoronski’s best position is guard:

.@Titans HC Brian Callahan: I think @PSkoronski’s best position is at guard — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 27, 2024

So that is one offseason storyline that we can officially put to rest.

Skoronski might be the only returning starter from the Titans' 2023 offensive line, and that is not a bad thing. That unit was terrible. It will be interesting to see what Bill Callahan thinks of some of the holdovers like Daniel Brunskill and Nicholas Petit-Frere. Brunskill was banged up in ‘23 but wasn’t terrible when he played. NPF didn’t play much in ‘23 due to a suspension and injuries but showed some promise in his rookie season of 2022. Can Callahan develop him into a serviceable right tackle?

If Bill Callahan can make something out of Brunskill and NPF, that would drop the need from four offensive linemen to two offensive linemen and free up the Titans to invest resources elsewhere - there is no shortage of places they need to invest resources.