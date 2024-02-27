What Titans HC Brian Callahan said at the 2024 NFL Combine

It’s NFL Scouting Combine week! Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan followed general manager Ran Carthon at the podium. We’ve compiled some key takeaways and thoughts from Callahan’s media session.

BRIAN CALLAHAN:

He, Carthon, Chad Brinker and Anthony Robinson speak approximately 12 times a day. Very collaborative environment.

Notes he was very involved in the Cincinnati Bengals’ pre-draft process, more-so than your league-average offensive coordinator. Tennessee’s staff is larger, but the draft-related experiences in Cincinnati helped prepare him.

"If you're on the same page with the front office and coaching staff you can really do a great job finding the right players to fit your team"



Live from the NFL Combine HC Brian Callahan on his collaboration with GM Ran Carthon pic.twitter.com/37cKVOctGd — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 27, 2024

Wants to add an element of explosiveness and speed to the WR room. Admits it’s a deep class with differing skill sets. “You’ll find good receivers in the third and fourth round.” Says they need to be faster and more explosive. Need to stretch the field and threaten defenses.

Wants to make sure pro scouts have a clear avenue of what they’re looking for. Evaluators have to evaluate, coaches have to educate scouts on what they’re looking for.

Won’t compare Ja’Marr Chase to any receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. “He’s an animal.” Admits he likes the traits Treylon Burks has shown on tape, but puts emphasis on Burks taking care of his body. “Ja’Marr is in a different stratosphere.”

Notes that division of labor has changed at running back. Doesn’t want to call it a devalued position. Admits backfield by committee has become more popular around the league.

Callahan on the issue of RB devaluation: pic.twitter.com/43Dn1UE5sG — John Glennon (@glennonsports) February 27, 2024

Will hire a Strength & Conditioning coach in mid March. Will focus on that appointment once the team returns from Indianapolis to Nashville.

Great working relationship with his father (OL coach) Bill Callahan. “He never wanted to hand me a job. Wanted me to create my own path.” Notes he’s not bossing him around, enjoying the morning coffees and discussions about pass protection.

“You can never replace elite talent. The better players you have, the better coach you are. Never pass on elite talent because you’re a good coach.” Says coaching makes an impact, sometimes you can develop players quickly through good coaching.