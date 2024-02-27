What Titans GM Ran Carthon said at the 2024 NFL Combine

It’s NFL Scouting Combine week! Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon spoke at the podium on Tuesday morning. We’ve compiled some key takeaways from Carthon’s media session.

Carthon called it a deep wide receiver and offensive line class. He’s correct. Admits it’s two position groups the Titans are focused on.Looking to add playmakers at WR. Guys that can score touchdowns.

Strategic about finding value when weighing WR vs. OL. If there’s several talented OL on the board, we can supplement that position later and take a WR earlier. Free agency also plays a role.

“I like No. 7, but I’m open. We’ll listen to any offers that come. Building a consistent winner happens through the draft.”

#Titans GM Ran Carthon on potentially trading down from 7th overall pic.twitter.com/MZTByTse1o — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) February 27, 2024

“We have a lot of cap space, but we have to spend wisely. Need to afford operating costs in the fall, and for players who become available in July like DeAndre Hopkins did last season.

“We have to improve team speed.” Notes how the Miami Dolphins have built speed on offense.

“Derrick [Henry] and I had a great conversation. We know where he stands, and he knows where we stand. I get more Derrick Henry questions than anything. I have a responsibility to build this team long term. We’ll cross that bridge with Derrick’s representation when we get there.” Admits there’s a sentimental aspect involved.

Scouts adjusting grades, changing practices for new coaching staff and scheme. Process began during the season under Mike Vrabel. Needed to pivot after making a coaching change.

New offensive line coach Bill Callahan’s presented a coaching tape during his meeting with the Titans that “blew everyone away.” Callahan has a plan to develop players. Notes they have several linemen under contract (Radunz, Petit-Frere, Duncan, Brunskill, Skoronski, etc.)

Want “FIT” players - Fast, Instinctive, Tough. Fundamentally sound.

Will hire a Strength & Conditioning coach when they get back to Nashville from the Combine.