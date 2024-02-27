Should the Titans re-sign Aaron Brewer?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Free Agency Primer! The legal tampering period begins on March 11th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. General manager Ran Carthon now possesses full roster control and will collaborate with new head coach Brian Callahan on their vision for the 2024 Titans.

The Titans are currently scheduled to possess 24 free agents (19 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing starting center Aaron Brewer.

Name: Aaron Brewer

Position: C/G

Current Age: 26

Why the Titans should re-sign Brewer

Brewer has been a success story as a versatile undrafted free agent. The primary starting left guard in 2022, Brewer transitioned to the starting center in 2023 as Ben Jones’ replacement. The move was viewed as giving the undersized Brewer a better chance at long-term success since centers typically face fewer one-versus-one reps in pass protection.

The results remained middling. Brewer was a workhorse, playing 1,050 snaps while staying healthy throughout the course of a 17-game season. Brewer continued to be an above average run blocker, scoring a run-blocking grade of 78.7 from Pro Football Focus. The athletic Brewer is a great fit for new head coach Brian Callahan’s incoming wide-zone based scheme, a system that Brewer first started emerging in under Arthur Smith in 2020.

New offensive line coach Bill Callahan would appreciate Brewer’s athleticism and familiarity with the system. The three-position versatile Brewer also gives the Titans options across the interior. We’ll see how the Titans view Brewer shortly.

Why the Titans should let Brewer walk

The move to center failed to hide Brewer’s deficiencies in pass protection. The former Texas State Bobcat earned a pass-pro grade of 52.5 from PFF. Brewer was blamed for allowing 34 pressures, seven quarterback hits, 6.0 sacks, and was whistled for five penalties.

The six sacks allowed by Brewer ranked second-highest among all centers. Titans general manager Ran Carthon possesses the cap space necessary (and draft capital) to completely retool Tennessee’s offensive line. Brewer and the center position in general is one that requires upgrading.

Projected Contract

Spotrac projects Brewer signing a three-year contract worth $15.7 million. That feels like a reasonable projection. The annual average salary of $5.258 would make Brewer approximately the 14th highest-paid center in the league. That number would likely drop to 20th or lower after other contracts are handed out in free agency. The Titans paid Brewer $4.3 million last season, so a minimal raise after playing 1,000-plus snaps qualifies as realistic.

Final verdict

The Titans must upgrade the center position in free agency or through the 2024 NFL Draft. Jackson Powers-Johnson, Graham Barton, Sedrick Van Pran, Zach Frazier, and Tanor Bortolini are some of the rookie options. In free agency, Tennessee’s coaching staff has connections to pending free-agent centers like Andre James and Nick Harris. Carthon could go in a number of directions.

Prediction

Brewer signs elsewhere. The Titans will search for alternative solutions. Callahan is installing a pass-happy offense and Brewer has consistently been a liability in pass protection, making him a poor fit for the new offense despite his athleticism.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Brewer? Leave your opinion in the comments.