Titans lead the NFL in salary cap room per NFLPA

Peep this Tweet from Bn Volin this morning:

Salary cap space as of this morning, per NFLPA records:



Most

1. Titans $90,085,811

2. Commanders $80,910,847

3. Bears $78,173,392

4. Texans $77,251,212

5. Patriots $75,857,306



League average: $28,069,940



Least

28. Broncos ($14,007,711)

29. Chargers ($25,847,797)

30. Bills… — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 26, 2024

Yep, you Tennessee Titans lead the league in salary cap room by more than $9 million dollars. Of course, there are still some moving parts in those numbers, but what we know for sure is that Ran Carthon is going to have the resources to sign whoever he wants this offseason. That’s good news because the Titans have a lot of needs to fill.

This is going to be a vastly different offseason from last year when the Titans were hunting under couch cushions to find money to hold together an aging roster. Now they have a promising rookie contract and plenty of money to supplement the roster around him. They also have a new coaching staff that is on the same page with the general manger. They will be out there “hunting together” using analytics as a tool to compile the best roster they can.

It’s a new era in Titans’ football. Get hype!