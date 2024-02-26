Marvin Harrison, Jr. won’t run a 40 before the 2024 NFL Draft

Marvin Harrison Jr., who is considered by most to be the top wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, won’t run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine that kicks off this weekend. Not only that, he hasn’t done any of the pre-combine training that most players do, AND he won’t run a 40 at all before the draft. All of this according to Albert Breer who wonders if this will lead to more players doing this in the future.

I have my doubts that this will be the start of the trend. Harrison has the ability to do this because of how good he was in college. Sure, teams want measurables, but the smartest teams are going to give more weight to his tape than what he would do in these workouts. There is a chance this could lead to Harrison not being the first receiver taken in this draft, but his floor for being picked is probably around pick 5. It takes a special talent to have the power that he does.

This does open the door for guys like Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze to really help their stock at the combine. If they can put up eye-popping numbers in Indianapolis all of the buzz will be about them. That can’t hurt.

Should the Tennessee Titans take one of those three receivers if they fall to the seventh pick?