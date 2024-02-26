Should the Titans re-sign Denico Autry?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Free Agency Primer! The legal tampering period begins on March 11th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. General manager Ran Carthon now possesses full roster control and will collaborate with new head coach Brian Callahan on their vision for the 2024 Titans.

The Titans are currently scheduled to possess 24 free agents (19 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing Denico Autry.

Name: Denico Autry

Position: DE/OLB

Current Age: 33

Why the Titans should re-sign Autry

The Titans signed Denico Autry to a three-year contract worth $21 million ahead of the 2021 season and received 28.5 sacks. Autry vastly outperformed the value of his contract and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Titans free agency signings alongside Delanie Walker. This past season, his age-33 season, Autry totaled a career-high 11.5 sacks. It’s not every day that an NFL player has a career-best campaign at 33, but Autry is legitimately a rare being.

It marked the first time Autry has produced a double-digit sack season, but he’s been around that territory for the Titans every year since 2021. Father Time will eventually defeat Autry, but he’s continued to fend off the inevitable. Autry is arguably Tennessee’s second-best defensive player behind Jeffery Simmons. If the Titans let Autry walk, it will open a massive hole opposite Harold Landry. That’s a problem the Titans may not prefer to deal with given the sizable needs elsewhere, particularly on offense, and at cornerback and inside linebacker.

Why the Titans should let Autry walk

Autry will turn 34 before 2024 training camp. Although Autry’s production has shown no signs of slowing down, his fall-off will eventually arrive. That might make general manager Ran Carthon, who didn’t sign Autry to his original contract, wary of committing guaranteed money and term to Autry.

Tennessee’s window to compete for a championship may not align with Autry’s. If Autry is interested in winning a Super Bowl in 2024, he’ll likely locate suitors via the open market that offer him a better opportunity. Reuniting with Terrell Williams and joining the Detroit Lions as the pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson feels like a great alternative fit.

Projected Contract

Spotrac surprisingly doesn’t have a projected market value deal for Autry. It’ll be an interesting negotiation for Autry given his recent production paired with advancing age. I imagine Autry bargains for a two-or-three-year contract that earns somewhere between $8 and $10 million annually.

Final verdict

The Titans should strongly consider retaining Autry. Arden Key is a better fit as a rotational pass rusher, meaning Autry’s departure would force the Titans to acquire a replacement capable of handling heavy snap workloads. The Titans don’t have anyone proven at the position behind Landry and Key. A short-term contract that pays Autry market value wouldn’t prevent the Titans from addressing other needs.

Prediction

This is difficult. I believe Autry is still playing at an extremely high level and could help the Titans contend for the AFC South division in 2024. With mainstays like Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill likely to depart in free agency, the Titans make a valiant effort to re-sign Autry.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Autry? Leave your opinion in the comments.