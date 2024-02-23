2024 NFL Salary Cap set at 255.4 million

It was announced earlier today that the NFL salary cap for 2024 will be $255.4 million. That number was rumored earlier this week and is quite a bit more than most people were projecting before this week. That gives the Tennessee Titans somewhere between $78 million and $85 million in cap room. OTC has them at the $78 number while Spotrac has them at the $85 number. Either way, they have plenty of money to bring in some good players in free agency.

The inflation on the cap here isn’t a great thing for the Titans because they were going to have a ton of money even if the number was closer to the $244 million originally projected. Their dollars are worth a little less now with everyone having extra money to spend.

It will be interesting to see how Ran Carthon attacks free agency. We have no data about his tendencies when he actually has money to spend in free agency. March should be fun!