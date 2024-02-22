Should the Titans re-sign S Terrell Edmunds?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Free Agency Primer! The legal tampering period begins on March 11th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. General manager Ran Carthon now possesses full roster control and will collaborate with new head coach Brian Callahan on their vision for the 2024 Titans.

The Titans are currently scheduled to possess 24 free agents (19 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing depth safety Terrell Edmunds.

Name: Terrell Edmunds

Position: Safety

Current Age: 27

Why the Titans should re-sign Edmunds

The Titans acquired Edmunds in the midseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that sent Kevin Byard the other way. Edmunds ended up making nine regular-season appearances with the Titans, playing 179 total snaps. Edmunds lived up to his billing as a reliable defender near the line of scrimmage. Pro Football Focus assigned him a tackling grade of 71.2.

Edmunds wasn’t overly targeted in the passing game, which is a good thing considering his past struggles in coverage. PFF claims Edmunds allowed seven receptions on 10 targets for 78 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. Edmunds also had an interception in Tennessee’s regular-season finale win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Edmunds was a quality rotational defender. With Amani Hooker injured, the safety room heavily featured Edmunds, Elijah Molden, and K’Von Wallace at safety. Edmunds was a valuable depth player.

Why the Titans should let Edmunds walk

It’s a pass-happy league and Edmunds is a limited player in coverage. Including his season-long numbers from Philadelphia, Edmunds allowed 11.9 yards per reception in 2023 while allowing quarterbacks to complete 75% of the targets thrown his way. The Titans need to acquire dynamic defenders in the passing game for new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson to properly install his scheme.

Edmunds was a midseason rental player following Byard’s departure. With sweeping changes to the coaching staff and the front-office structure, the Titans are going to be overhauling their personnel. A makeover is particularly needed in the defensive backfield where the Titans have allowed more passing yards than any other defense over the previous two seasons.

Projected Contract

Spotrac doesn’t have a projected contract for Edmunds, but fear not, we’ve done the research. Edmunds played out the 2023 campaign on a one-year contract worth $2 million. His performances indicate he’s due for a slight raise in pay. Whether in Tennessee or elsewhere, I’d anticipate Edmunds signing another short-term contract worth between $2.5 and $3 million annually.

Final verdict

The Titans should be open to retaining Edmunds at a reasonable price. The injury-prone Hooker is the only starting-caliber safety currently under contract. Valuable depth is going to be required even if the Titans make a bigger splash at the position in free agency. Edmunds provides versatility as a step-up-to-the-plate performer.

Prediction

Despite my openness to see Edmunds retained, I believe the Titans will travel in a different direction. K’Von Wallace is also a candidate to be re-signed, and Elijah Molden is another depth piece at safety. I can foresee the Titans signing a free-agent safety that has history with coach Wilson like Geno Stone or C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Edmunds? Leave your opinion in the comments.